Demolition begins at former Winona County office building
Demolition begins at former Winona County office building

Winona County Government Center begins demolition

Construction crews began tearing away at the old Winona County Government Center building Tuesday, with the project manager saying the building will be completely leveled within the next two weeks. 

There are no plans for the site once the demolition is complete.

“Temporarily, or at least for the foreseeable future, it will be a parking lot,” Abnet said. “There’s been talks about possibly developing the site, but there’s nothing concrete. … It’s kind of up in the air right now.”

The government center building was perhaps best known as the Winona office of the Winona Department of Motor Vehicles, which moved in October to the Winona Mall. Other services were relocated into the Winona County Office building at Third Street, across from the police department.

