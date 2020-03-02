'Decoding the Driftless' screening is Thursday in La Crescent

The La Crescent Area Event Center will host a free screening of the award-winning adventure film, "Decoding the Driftless," from 6:30 to 8 p.m. March 5 at 595 Veterans Way, La Crescent.
Sponsored by the Swing Bridge Pub and Sustainable Driftless Inc., the film aims to take viewers on a ride over the bluffs and rivers, into underground caves and archeological sites and more.
Producer George Howe will host a question-and-answer session after the screening and provide sales of DVDs, Blu-Rays and merchandise.
To learn more, visit sustainabledriftless.org.