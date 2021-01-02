Deaths confirmed in Winona, Houston counties Saturday

One new COVID-19 death and 20 new cases were confirmed Saturday in Winona County by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The death was a resident between 75 and 79 years old.

Winona County’s totals are now 3,586 cases with 44 deaths.

In neighboring Houston County, one resident between 95 and 99 years old was confirmed to have died due to COVID-19, while 15 new cases were also announced.

Houston County is now at 1,198 cases and 13 deaths.

In Minnesota, 2,543 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Saturday.

The cases bring the state’s total to 417,832, including 32,429 health care workers, with 398,199 patients no longer needing to be isolated.

Statewide, 5,616,567 COVID-19 tests have been completed, with 2,982,853 residents having been tested.

Fifty-four new deaths were reported in the state, bringing the total to 5,377.

Of these people, 3,464 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Statewide, 21,984 people have required hospitalization because of COVID-19, with 4,638 having spent time in an intensive care unit.