Final totals for the 10 Days of Giving food drive through Tuesday, Dec. 17, were at 236,495 pounds of food. The 10 Days of Giving supports the food shelf at Winona Volunteer Services.
“On behalf of everyone at Merchants, I want to extend a very warm thank-you to all those who donated and our community partners for supporting the 10 Days of Giving campaign," said Andrew Guzzo, president of Merchants Bank Winona and Southern Regions. "Thanks to your generosity, we are that much closer to making sure no one in our area goes hungry this winter.”
Business, school, church and daycare pickups were Dec. 11 and 12. Some additional contributions were received on Dec. 12 and 13, as well as on Monday, Dec.16.
“Seeing the community come out to support friends and neighbors really warms your heart,” said co-chair Dawn Stenberg. “We are so grateful for the enthusiasm we saw at the events, including the Open Skate at Bud King Ice Arena, Friday Fish Fry, Apps and Taps event and the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.”
The year's total breaks down to $104,225 in cash and 28,045 pounds of food. For the purposes of the total, two pounds of food are counted for each dollar. Last year’s total was 254,075 pounds. The total for 31 years now stands at 3,748,746 pounds.
“Once again we are moved by our community’s generosity. We are so appreciative of everyone who supported this worthy cause. We are fortunate to live and work in such a warm, caring community,” said co-chair Jennifer Welch.
Merchants collected nonperishable food items at its locations as well as at participating businesses, schools, churches and day cares around the area (view a full list at www.merchantsbank.com/10daysofgiving).
The 10 Days of Giving food drive is an annual community collaboration between Merchants Bank and Winona Volunteer Services to make sure no one in Winona County goes hungry each winter.
Since 1989, the drive has collected more than 3.7 million pounds of food and helped thousands of people in Winona County. In addition to the Winona drive, other Merchants Bank locations partner with their respective local food shelf in a similar effort. To learn more about the 10 Days of Giving in your area, visit www.merchantsbank.com/10daysofgiving.
