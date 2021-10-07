'David Bowen: The Journey' opens Saturday at MMAM

David Bowen blends art, science and data gathered from nature to create kinetic sculptures in the dynamic new exhibition, "David Bowen: The Journey," opening Saturday at the Minnesota Marine Art Museum (MMAM) in Winona, MN.

This exhibition features two kinetic sculptures (a kinetic sculpture is a sculpture that contains movement) that use data that Bowen recorded on a journey aboard the Schmitt Ocean Institute research vessel Falkor, which sailed from Portland, OR to Honolulu, HI in 2019.

The piece "Wilderness" has never been exhibited on this scale before, and it is inspired by the beauty of nature and the movement of the ocean. The kinetic sculpture uses data from the ocean’s waves and discarded plastic bags that symbolize nature marred by trash left in the ocean.

The never before seen sculpture, "The Journey," uses data from the seafloor collected via sonar on the Falkor. “For the installation, a portion of these 3D models are carved into individual sections of clear acrylic and set end to end recreating a 27-foot installation in the gallery space,” says Bowen. Moving lights within the piece will “recreate a sense of movement illustrating the vessel's journey across the Pacific Ocean as it scanned the seafloor.”

“I am extremely excited to exhibit David Bowen’s kinetic sculptures,” says Jon Swanson, MMAM’s Curator of Collections & Exhibitions, “because they are going to be an unexpected surprise for our visitors.”

Bowen is an artist and an associate professor of Sculpture and Physical Computing at the University of Minnesota Duluth. He has exhibited his work extensively both nationally and internationally, and he is a recipient of a 2021/2022 McKnight Visual Artist Fellowship.

Bowen is interested in the intersection of natural and mechanical, and integrates wind, data, technology, and organic and inorganic materials, to create his work.

"David Bowen: The Journey" runs through January 23, 2022. For more information, and a full exhibition schedule, visit www.mmam.org/exhibitons.

