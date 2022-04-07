Daughters of American Revolution charters new chapter in Winona

The National Society of Daughters of Revolution officially has chartered a new chapter in Winona.

The process to get a chapter back in Winona started back in February 2020, one month before the pandemic started. Organizing Regent Susan Althoff was a member of the previous chapter that disbanded in 2017.

All members of a chapter must be able to prove their lineage back to a patriot of the Revolutionary War. A new chapter must have at least 12 members and submit three options for the name of the new chapter to the national organization. The Minnesota State DAR also assisted by assigning an Organizing Secretary and State Registrar along with genealogist to navigate all the resources.

Due to the restrictions during the forming of the chapter, this group of women worked extra hard to gather their official documents from libraries, court houses and churches that were closed or doing business virtually and with shortened hours.

When needed, meetings were in parks and papers of importance were signed at a picnic table or hood of the car. The process took longer, but in February 2022 there were 12 members ready to become a chapter in Winona.

NSDAR officially approved the formation of the Wenonah DAR Chapter on March 5. A celebration was held on Sunday, March 27, at the American Legion Post #9 in Winona.

The program opened with Welcome and introduction of guests by Susan Althoff, Wenonah Chapter Regent. American Legion Post #9 Color Guard presented the flags and DAR member Sue Soenen led the pledge followed by all DAR members reciting the American’s Creed. Guest speaker was MN State DAR Regent, Kathy Huston. She gave an overview of the many service projects that DAR Chapters are involved in.

The charter members of the DAR Wenonah Chapter are: Michelle Alexander, Susan Althoff, Andrea Church, Lucille Cordes, Julie Denzer, Carol Jefferson, Heidi Johnson, Tanya Knutson, Molly Lohnes, Lila Salwey, Christine Schantzen and Sue Soenen. Current members are from Galesville, Hokah, Houston, Lewiston, Rushford and Winona.

State DAR Regent Kathy installed the officers as follows; Regent, Susan Althoff, Vice Regent Julie Denzer, Secretary, Molly Lohnes, Treasurer, Tanya Knutson, Registrar, Christine Schantzen and Historian, Molly Lohnes.

Also attending were other members of the State DAR offices and members of various DAR chapters including Rochester and La Crosse and representatives of the Winona VFW Post #1287.

Sue Soenen lives in Houston and Tanya Knutson lives in Hokah. They welcome anyone who feels they might have a revolution ancestor to reach out to our chapter.

If you know that you have a patriot in your family or are wondering if you do, please contact either Susan Althoff, Regent at 507-689-2281 or Christine Schantzen at christineschantzen@gmail.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0