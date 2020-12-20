Danny Seaboy, champion of Winona’s Great Dakota Gathering, dies of COVID-19

“He was always so encouraging, and emphasized how the Great Dakota Gathering was about unity and coming together,” she said. “I especially liked when he came out into the circle to dance with us and the way his calm enthusiasm for the dances enticed even shy people out to dance their own dance.”

Not only did he help encourage participants, but he also encouraged the organizers.

“One of the wonderful things about Danny is he brought this wonderful sense of calm, especially for those of us that were organizing,” WDUA President Brian Mueller said. “He would always remind everyone to stop, breathe and enjoy the moment.”

Seaboy was more than just a supporter of the Gathering on the day of, he was also an important part of the Gathering and the WDUA being created at all.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In 2004 when the WDUA was still a concept and hope in the sky, one of the founders Bill McNeil was advised to give Seaboy a call.

“I did a cold call, which I almost never do,” McNeil said with a laugh. “And we talked for about an hour.”