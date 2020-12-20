Danny Seaboy, champion of Winona’s Great Dakota Gathering, dies of COVID-19

One of the biggest supporters of reconciliation between the Dakota people and residents of Winona has passed.
Danny Seaboy of the Sisseton Wahpeton tribe was an integral part of the Winona Dakota Unity Alliance, which for the last 16 years has organized Winona’s Great Dakota Gathering — an annual event for Indigenous and Winona communities to learn and celebrate Dakota ways while healing relations caused by historical trauma.
Seaboy died on Dec. 8 from COVID-19 related complications.
“Danny was the glue that held our Gathering together,” longtime WDUA member Bunny Welle said.”Whether it was leading circle events, or instructing, or encouraging participants.”
Known for being the master of ceremonies or MC at every Great Dakota Gathering, Seaboy could be found right in the middle of the action, whether it was the reconciliation talk circle, Native dancing, or sunrise ceremonies.
With a microphone in one hand, Seaboy would crack jokes, tell lesson-packed stories, or guide the energy of the event by making sure those who attended — whether Native or non-Native — felt welcome.
And it worked. Rhianon Kesali, who excitedly attended every year she could, was one of the many who felt personally impacted by Seaboy’s welcoming nature. Kesali would regularly be one of the first non-natives to step into the circle to join in dance with Natives.
“He was always so encouraging, and emphasized how the Great Dakota Gathering was about unity and coming together,” she said. “I especially liked when he came out into the circle to dance with us and the way his calm enthusiasm for the dances enticed even shy people out to dance their own dance.”
Not only did he help encourage participants, but he also encouraged the organizers.
“One of the wonderful things about Danny is he brought this wonderful sense of calm, especially for those of us that were organizing,” WDUA President Brian Mueller said. “He would always remind everyone to stop, breathe and enjoy the moment.”
Seaboy was more than just a supporter of the Gathering on the day of, he was also an important part of the Gathering and the WDUA being created at all.
In 2004 when the WDUA was still a concept and hope in the sky, one of the founders Bill McNeil was advised to give Seaboy a call.
“I did a cold call, which I almost never do,” McNeil said with a laugh. “And we talked for about an hour.”
Danny became the contact on the Dakota side who championed and believed that the Dakota people and non-Native residents of Winona could find reconciliations and build friendships. He was at times met with skepticism, but he believed WDUA founders were true and heartfelt in their intentions.
“He was a champion for us,” McNeil said. “He gave us credibility enough to address tribal councils.”
On the Winona side, former mayor Jerry Miller played the same role as Seaboy but from the City of Winona standpoint. With Miller, Seaboy, and WDUA founders working together, the seed of the Great Dakota Gathering was planted and in addition a Covenant of Friendship was signed by the City of Winona and the Dakota Nations. The covenant became “a solemn commitment to the perpetual peace, friendship, and compassion between the Dakota People and the people of the City of Winona; and to the mutual recognition of equal rights and respect for the Dakota language, culture, and natural law” according to the WDUA website. The covenant also agrees to make good faith efforts to preserve and protect burial grounds and archaeological sites and to continue the celebration of Dakota Gatherings and Homecomings.
Miller said recently that he appreciated how the relationship between Seaboy and himself had been genuine and not political.
“Real feelings people to people,” Miller said. “I always had the deepest respect for him.”
For many at the WDUA, Seaboy was an advisor, a guide, and a spiritual center. Whenever the WDUA was stuck or unsure of how to move forward, Seaboy was the one WDUA members called.
“The WDUA has gone through changes and a lot of transitions, but he’s been a constant,” Mueller said. “It’s the incredible wealth of knowledge that he had that I’ll miss the most.”
Although a pillar for the WDUA and Great Dakota Gathering is gone, Welle said Seaboy helped build a strong foundation that will continue to guide the organization’s efforts.
“His legacy will carry us on,” Welle said.
