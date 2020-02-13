The Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge and the Friends of the Refuge Headwaters will co-sponsor "Damsels and Dragons of Wisconsin and Minnesota" beginning at 5:45 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Winona History Center, 160 Johnson St., Winona.
The program will feature naturalist and wildlife photographer Dan Jackson and be followed by a discussion session.
Jackson's presentation will inform attendees on the insect Order Odonata, which includes dragonflies and damselflies. Jackson is a past president and current treasurer of both the Wisconsin Dragonfly Society and the Coulee Region Audubon Society.
For more information, visit the Friends webpage at friendsoftherefugeheadwaters.org or call 507-454-7351.
