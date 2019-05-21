Documents filed in Winona County Court Monday signaled the start of the discovery phase in Daley Farms ongoing lawsuit against Winona County.
Daley Farms filed a lawsuit against Winona County in late March following a Board of Adjustment decision to deny a variance that would have allowed the dairy to exceed a 1998 zoning ordinance capping feedlots at 1,500 animal units.
The family had hoped to increase its heard from 2,275 to 5,968 animal units — a unit of measurement meant to compare the production of manure. The family’s plan would have also included a total confinement barn with 3,000 dairy cows, a rotary milking parlor, a manure storage basin, a feed storage pad and stormwater runoff controls.
According to court documents, the Daleys allege that three of the five board of adjustment members had affiliations with the Land Stewardship Project — an advocacy group that has taken a strong stance in opposition of the farm’s plans to expand — and those affiliations demonstrated a clear conflict of interest.
“Cherie Hales, Wendy Larson and Rachel Stoll are members of the Land Stewardship Project and have all publicly expressed opposition to the project prior to considering the Daley’s variance request,” wrote the Daleys’ attorney, Matt Berger, in a prepared statement.
Prior to the board of adjustment ruling, the Daleys had called on Larson and Hales to recuse themselves, citing letters penned to the MPCA calling for an environmental impact statement.
However, after a lengthy round of questioning by both Berger and assistant county attorney Stephanie Nuttall the day of the hearing, none of the board members felt it was necessary to recuse themselves.
In an ongoing quest to expand its operation, a Lewiston-area dairy is taking Winona County t…
While Winona County did acknowledge the existence of the letters in a response to the Daleys’ complaint in April, it denied any allegations of a conflict of interest or bias on the part of Hales, Stoll and Larson.
The joint discovery plan filed in court Monday signals a transition to the discovery phase, said Berger.
The lengthy pre-trial phase serves as an opportunity for either party — either Winona County or the Daley family — to gather additional evidence, particularly for each other.
While no deadlines have been set by the court at this time, the discovery plan called for an Oct. 31, 2019 deadline for discovery and a trial date on or after Feb. 17, 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.