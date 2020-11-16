 Skip to main content
Daily News to recognize Person of the Year
Daily News to recognize Person of the Year

The Winona Daily News needs your help in identifying our first-ever Person of the Year.

Readers are encouraged to nominate someone they think had a significant and positive effect on the community in 2020. The winner will be profiled in the Daily News at the end of the year.

This is modeled after the Person of the Year initiative of the La Crosse Tribune; the La Crosse community will recognize its 19th annual honoree this year.

Send nominating letters of no more than 250 words to Daily News Person of the Year, 279 E. Third St., Winona MN 55987, or email them to letters@winonadailynews.com. Please include your contact information.

