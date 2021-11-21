Daily News' Above & Beyond program expands, partners with Winona Community Foundation

The Winona Daily News’ Above & Beyond program — recognizing and providing scholarships for high school seniors who have overcome obstacles or provided exemplary service to the community — is expanding.

Above & Beyond began more than a decade ago, modeled after the longstanding Extra Effort program of the La Crosse Tribune. It was not offered last year during the pandemic, but it is back and will continue annually.

This expansion is in the number and amount of scholarship dollars available to Above & Beyond nominees. In the past, colleges, businesses and individuals have funded scholarships for students nominated by their schools. But the community was never invited to help support it, and donations were not tax deductible. Working with the Winona Community Foundation, now anyone can contribute to the Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund at the foundation.

“We’re proud of our ongoing determination to recognize local high school students who inspire and motivate all who know their stories of strength and perseverance,” said Paul Pehler, president of River Valley Media Group and director of local sales and marketing. “Partnering with the Winona Community Foundation allows for people living and working in the various school districts to take the Above & Beyond program to the next level, both in longevity and resources.”

“This is a win-win for the students, donors and the community at large,” said Bob Heisse, executive editor of the River Valley Media Group. “Above & Beyond has been a unique and amazing Daily News program. It’s time to invite the community to help it stay strong and grow.”

Nancy Brown, president/CEO of the Winona Community Foundation, said the Foundation is honored to serve as the fund sponsor. “The students receiving the Above & Beyond award are truly inspirational. Any financial boost they receive will be one less obstacle for them to overcome in continuing their life journeys. The Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Scholarship Fund will provide the means for individuals and businesses to make tax-deductible contributions in support of these young people.”

The fund will provide one-time annual scholarships based upon the dollars available. Donors are invited to come forward and help seed the Above & Beyond fund for this year’s class of recipients. As the fund grows, the hope is to provide recipients with renewable funds as they continue their studies.

“The Winona Daily News Above & Beyond Awards have introduced our readers to exceptional, inspirational high school seniors,” said Rusty Cunningham, former editor and publisher. “We have valued the generosity of our higher-education partners in Winona. Our terrific partnership with Nancy Brown and the Winona Community Foundation will allow more community members to help us provide more scholarship money to help these courageous young people to receive a college education.”

To give online, visit www.winonacf.org/donate. Checks can be written to the the Winona Community Foundation and reference Above & Beyond; this can be in the memo line or in the payable to line. Mail to Winona Community Foundation, 111 Riverfront Suite 2E, Winona, MN 55987. Please contact the Foundation prior to making a gift of stock or mutual fund shares.

The Daily News soon will begin publishing profiles of the 2021-22 Above & Beyond winners. Schools were contacted in September to send us nominations, and they have until mid January to do that. As of this writing we have received a student nomination from Caledonia. School contacts will receive a reminder this week along with a link to this announcement online.

There are plans to have an in-person Above & Beyond scholarship presentation on May 11 at Winona State University.

“We’re looking forward to a special evening recognizing and awarding the exceptional Above & Beyond students,” Heisse said. “You’ll know, when you start reading about them in the Daily News, how deserving they are.”

