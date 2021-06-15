Cynthya Porter: Winona runs with the big kids

Blessed with astonishingly beautiful terrain and an embarrassment of riches when it comes to ways we can entertain ourselves, Winona County arguably is one of the Midwest’s premier destinations, not to mention one of the region’s very best places to live and work.

But don’t just take my word for it. Instead, have a look around at what our neighbors and farther-flung Midwest kin are offering to visitors and locals and it’s pretty immediately apparent: Winona and the county that surrounds it are killing it when it comes to work and play.

This, of course, was not always the case. Around 20 years ago, Winona was widely viewed as a blue-collar college town — pretty enough and enjoyable enough but not particularly unique. Enter the Great River Shakespeare Festival, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum and the Minnesota Beethoven Festival over a handful of years in the middle 2000s, and a genesis was underway the likes of which few communities have ever been blessed by. Along came music and film festivals, new restaurants and shops, and a focus on developing outdoor recreation opportunities, and Winona got a seat at the grown-up table for tourism destinations.

Living in a community can make it challenging to see a place the way an outsider does. Case in point: I had a conversation with someone not that long ago in which the person — a Winona lifer — wondered out loud why anyone would want to come to Winona because there was nothing special here and not much to do. After I got done beating him up (that’s a joke), I explained just how special this city actually is.

Consider this: A person who lives in a metropolitan area can’t even fathom being 15 minutes away from everything they want to do, much less five. You could mountain bike, climb Sugar Loaf and paddle the backwaters all in the same day and still make it downtown for happy hour and to some kind of show that evening. That’s crazy talk for someone living in a suburb somewhere. For someone living in a small town, the idea that they can come to a city Winona’s size and see art, theater, and musical performances on par with the best metropolitan offerings — well, that’s crazy too.

Also, it’s insanely beautiful here. Our Victorian architecture, towering bluffs, sapphire blue river — we may be impervious to their charms because we see them every day, but for newcomers, they are jaw-dropping. Seriously.

At Visit Winona, we get to hear nearly daily from visitors and media how extraordinary they find this area to be. For people who used to live in Winona decades ago and come back for a visit, the changes here are stunning. People talk about moving here, and sometimes they do. Visitors say we are lucky to live here and, let’s face it — we are, because what’s good for tourists is even better for locals.

But even if you don’t eat out, go to theater or musical performances, paddle, bike, climb, hike or bird watch, like art from local artists or masters, go to parades or street parties, or enjoy a really fantastic sunset over water, you’re still lucky. People here live in a place with world-class companies to work for and where waiting for three cars in front of you at the Sarnia/Main Street stop sign is a traffic jam.

Besides, these days, if you go somewhere else and say you’re from Winona, you get extra points because lately, our image is that of an eclectic, slightly eccentric arts-loving city with equal portions of big-city swagger and old-world charm. Sounds pretty cool, right? Well, you’re living it, my friends.