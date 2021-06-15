Cynthya Porter: Winona runs with the big kids

Consider this: A person who lives in a metropolitan area can’t even fathom being 15 minutes away from everything they want to do, much less five. You could mountain bike, climb Sugar Loaf and paddle the backwaters all in the same day and still make it downtown for happy hour and to some kind of show that evening. That’s crazy talk for someone living in a suburb somewhere. For someone living in a small town, the idea that they can come to a city Winona’s size and see art, theater, and musical performances on par with the best metropolitan offerings — well, that’s crazy too.

Also, it’s insanely beautiful here. Our Victorian architecture, towering bluffs, sapphire blue river — we may be impervious to their charms because we see them every day, but for newcomers, they are jaw-dropping. Seriously.

At Visit Winona, we get to hear nearly daily from visitors and media how extraordinary they find this area to be. For people who used to live in Winona decades ago and come back for a visit, the changes here are stunning. People talk about moving here, and sometimes they do. Visitors say we are lucky to live here and, let’s face it — we are, because what’s good for tourists is even better for locals.