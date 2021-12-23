 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store

Crimestoppers offers reward for information on burglary

  • 0
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The Winona Area Crimestoppers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest for a reported burglary last week.

The burglary took place at a cabin in the Dakota area owned by Doug Stanton, who is also offering a reward of his own. In the burglary, over $7,000 worth of items were taken.

Taken in the burglary was a 36 volt Dakota Lithium battery valued at $1,600, a Mr. Heater valued at $170, a cordless drill valued at $200, a Craftsman ratchet set valued at $180, a Vibra Screed value at $2,300, six fishing rods, four bait casters and two spin cast, valued at $200, three reels, two spin and one bait caster, valued at $300, five royal blue baitcaster fishing rods, and one Skeet Reese signed rod and reel.

Call CrimeStoppers at 507-457-6350 or the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368 with any information.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden says U.S. supply chain is catching up to demand, but shortages remain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News