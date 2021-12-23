Crime Stoppers offers reward for information on burglary

The Winona Area Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for information leading to an arrest for a reported burglary last week.

The burglary took place at a cabin in the Dakota area owned by Doug Stanton, who is also offering a reward of his own. More than $7,000 worth of items were stolen.

Taken in the burglary were a 36 volt Dakota Lithium battery valued at $1,600, a Mr. Heater valued at $170, a cordless drill valued at $200, a Craftsman ratchet set valued at $180, a Vibra Screed value at $2,300, six fishing rods, four bait casters and two spin cast, valued at $200, three reels, one bait and two spin casters, valued at $300, five royal blue baitcaster fishing rods, and one Skeet Reese signed rod and reel.

Call Crime Stoppers at 507-457-6350 or the Winona County Sheriff's Office at 507-457-6368 with any information.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0