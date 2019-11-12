Winona Area Crime Stoppers is holding a fundraiser today until 9 p.m. at the Winona Family Restaurant, located at 1611 Service Drive.
One-hundred percent of all food and drink sales will go to Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers will later determine what amounts will be used by them from the money raised, along with what will be given to local law enforcement organizations.
