Crime Stoppers Board meeting is Tuesday in Winona
Crime Stoppers Board meeting is Tuesday in Winona

The monthly meeting of the Winona Area Crime Stoppers Board of Directors will be held at 8 a.m. March 3 at the Family Restaurant, 1611 W. Service Drive, Winona. The public is invited.

