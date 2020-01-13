A drug bust by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department Thursday has led to the discovery of $26,000 worth of narcotics.
The bust comes on the heels of a traffic stop on Hwy. 53 and Arneson Ridge Road where a driver was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Further investigation led to the Galesville residence of the driver Kenneth W. Caldwell, 33, where a search warrant was conducted.
Found on the property were 65 grams (2.3 ounces) of heroin and 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, authorities said.
Caldwell is being held at the Trempealeau County Jail for the charges incurred during the traffic stop, as well added violations of possession with intent to deliver narcotics and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department, other arrests may be pending.
