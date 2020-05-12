Woman in custody after early morning report of gun being fired in Winona residential area

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Illinois woman was apprehended Monday after an early morning report of a gun fired in a residential area.

Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery, 25, of Highland Park was arrested and referred for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon Monday morning after firing a gun into an apartment, according to Winona police.

According to the complainant, Montgomery had come to an apartment in the 1750 block of West Fifth Street about 3:40 a.m. and fired a single shot from the front door into the apartment. Montgomery then fled, the complainant said.

Police say the complainant and Montgomery had a disagreement before the incident.

Upon arrival, police were able to confirm that no one was injured. They also were able to recover a 9mm casing and bullet.

Montgomery was located and arrested about 7:45 a.m. in the area of the incident.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.