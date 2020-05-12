Woman in custody after early morning report of gun being fired in Winona residential area

An Illinois woman was apprehended Monday after an early morning report of a gun fired in a residential area.
Daeshanae Marquita-Valerie Montgomery, 25, of Highland Park was arrested and referred for first-degree burglary and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon Monday morning after firing a gun into an apartment, according to Winona police.
According to the complainant, Montgomery had come to an apartment in the 1750 block of West Fifth Street about 3:40 a.m. and fired a single shot from the front door into the apartment. Montgomery then fled, the complainant said.
Police say the complainant and Montgomery had a disagreement before the incident.
Upon arrival, police were able to confirm that no one was injured. They also were able to recover a 9mm casing and bullet.
Montgomery was located and arrested about 7:45 a.m. in the area of the incident.
