 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wisconsin man, 83, accused of sexually assaulting girl

An 83-year-old La Crosse man faces what amounts to life in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting a young girl. Richard D. Loomis was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

Loomis faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told police that Loomis reached up her shirt, pulled down her bra and molested her Aug. 14. A witness said the girl was “visibly shaking” and “distraught” after she told another adult what happened.

The complaint says Loomis admitted to the assault during an interview with police. He reportedly told police “I shouldn’t have touched her,” and “I’m guilty.”

A witness told police that Loomis’ condition had deteriorated over the past five years and that the incident could be attributed to age-related impulsiveness.

Loomis is not being held in the La Crosse County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 22.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
Richard D. Loomis

Loomis
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cargo activity surging at Los Angeles port

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News