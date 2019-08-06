Lindsey Brianna Sommer, 35, of Winona faces charges of felony second-degree burglary, misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal damage to property and misdemeanor theft after an incident at a Winona home Monday.
She's also facing referral for a gross misdemeanor of introducing a controlled substance into the jail.
Sommer, who had left the residence by the time Winona police officers arrived and who matched the description given by the caller, was found with a small black television and small silver statue. Sommer claimed she had attempted to get her television back and had called law enforcement, but, according to police, there is no record of this call.
When Sommer knew the caller would not be at the residence, according to police, she broke into the apartment through a window. Sommer was angry at the caller for leaving to get methadone without her.
The caller noted that Sommer did not have permission to enter the residence and had sold the television to her.
When being booked into jail, the odor of marijuana was detected on Sommer. A bag of approximately one gram of marijuana was found in Sommer’s bra.
