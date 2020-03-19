Winona police: Don't fall for COVID-19 scams

The Winona Law Enforcement Center is encouraging Winona County residents to be vigilant of scams stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to investigators in the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, there have been instances where callers posing as employees for the Centers of Disease Control have been asking to inspect people’s homes.

There have also been reports of people receiving emails from individuals claiming to be their bank, stating they a need a customer’s username and password.

No matter the circumstances, a bank will never ask a customer to supply a password over the phone or via email.

