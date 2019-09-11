Winona Police Department
Tuesday
9:18 a.m. – A woman reported a 2016 Dodge Dart stolen from the 200 block of Patenaude Drive in Winona. The Minnesota license plate of the vehicle is 760XRX.
9:26 a.m. – A woman reported the glass of a vehicle’s driver side mirror broken on the 250 block of East Fourth Street.
10:45 a.m. – A storage unit on the 1100 block of East Seventh Street was reported to have a lock cut and a guitar and a jump pack/air compressor combination stolen.
8:09 p.m. – Serena Joy Hanson, 36, of Winona was ticketed for trespassing at Walmart.
Wednesday
12:57 a.m. – Mitchell James Feyereisen, 20, of River Falls, Wis., Zachary Charles Drake, 21, of Westby, Wis., and William Thomas Matthews, 21, of Geneva, Ill., were cited for public urination on Third and Johnson streets.
Winona County Sheriff's Department
Tuesday
10:28 p.m. – Taylor June Aubin, 22, of Minnesota City was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault. A 72-year-old man reported that she had been pounding on the door of a residence located on Parkview Road and refused to leave. When deputies arrived, Aubin claimed to have come to the residence for her belongings. She had entered the house and then tried to leave on her bike. According to Aubin, the man had tried to take the bike and pushed her. She then shoved him.
