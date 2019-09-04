Winona Police Department
Friday
1:43 p.m. – Michael Joseph Anderson, 64, of Winona faces a charge of gross misdemeanor harassment restraining order violation after he rode his bicycle past a residence that he was banned to be within a block of on the 1400 block of West Fourth Street. He had been convicted of violating a harassment restraining order previously on July 11 and is facing pending charges of having violated one again around July 28.
11:29 p.m. – Noah Isaac Gartner, 19, of Johnson Creek, Wisconsin, and Matthias William Winters, 19, of Watertown were cited for public consumption on Eighth and Wilson streets.
11:46 p.m. – Cole Michael Anderson, 22, of Wisconsin Rapids was cited for disorderly conduct on Third and Center streets.
Saturday
3:40 p.m. – Indiana Alice Burt, 29, of Altura was cited for theft by shoplifting from Walmart.
11:25 p.m. – Kevin James Fisher, 53, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic fear and harm on the 550 block of East Seventh Street. According to officers, Fisher had attempted to fight with people in a bar and had shoved someone that he knew that was behind the bar counter.
Sunday
9:09 p.m. – Andrew Curtis Montgomery, 21, of Winona was mailed a citation for fleeing an officer on foot during a warrant stop attempt on the 1750 block of Kramer Drive.
Monday
12:30 a.m. – A woman reported that a man, later identified as Marcel Nigel Coker, 40, of Winona, had been in her residence. She had thought that he was there to see a roommate of hers, but after speaking to her roommates, learned that no one was supposed to be there. Coker had asked the caller to go get drinks with him and later asked if she wanted a foot massage or something. Coker left when the woman said she was going to go to bed. It was discovered that a purse and its contents, headphones and a debit card had been stolen. The woman described a man matching the description of Coker. Officers found him once but he was able to avoid being stopped by the officer. A backpack was left behind containing the headphones and debit card. Coker faces charges of first-degree burglary and is in custody.
1:15 a.m. – Alexandra Marie Vierling, 21, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.27 was recorded.
1:16 a.m. – Marylee June Katula, 29, of Winona was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
10:37 a.m. – Levi Dean Fairbanks, 27, of Detroit Lakes, Minnesota, was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Friday
11:41 a.m. – Daniel Allen Liston, 37, of Winona faces charges of threats of violence, the storing of methamphetamine paraphernalia in the presence of a child, domestic assault by strangulation, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm/ammunition, domestic assault with harm and domestic assault with fear after a woman reported that they had started to argue, and he had thrown a wine glass at her, pushed her, punched her in the throat, hit her chest and grabbed her around the neck. She claimed that Liston shot a gun into the air and that he had threatened to shoot her. The woman admitted that she had been intoxicated and might have provoked Liston. The woman had a friend over at the time, while Liston also had some friends over. Liston had pushed the victim against her friend’s rental car, causing a dent. Both the victim and Liston left, each with a child, and stayed at different hotels. Liston said that the victim had told his friend that the friend should kill themselves and admitted to shooting the gun and damaging the car. He denied putting his hands around the victim’s neck or threatening to shoot her. When arrested, Liston had a small plastic bag, a light bulb used as drug paraphernalia and an ink pen casing that all had a substance and residue that tested positive for methamphetamine. A rock of methamphetamine was found that was less than a gram.
Monday
11:35 p.m. – Christina Anne Wevley, 40, of Rochester was referred for fourth-degree drunken driving on Highway 43 and Interstate 90. She was found asleep in her vehicle. According to deputies, she had pulled over for a call. She was noted to have had watery eyes and slurred speech. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.07 was recorded.
11:45 p.m. – A man reported that a subject had went into his shed on Spring Stream Road and, when confronted, had fled into the woods. A small air compressor, gas cans and a battery was missing. Deputies were able to find the gas cans and batteries, which were returned.
