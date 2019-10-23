Winona Police Dept.
Tuesday
11:24 a.m.: A Tulsa, Okla., man reported three tires on a vehicle slashed on the 300 block of West 10th Street.
3:38 p.m.: Tonya Lynn Zimmerman, 33, of Winona was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting after being seen on video.
Wednesday
12:58 a.m.: Cade Anton Laufenberg, 27, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped for a suspended object and a white light to the rear on Fifth and Huff streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.08 was recorded.
1:41 a.m.: Jourdain Morris Hellkamp, 21, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped for an expired registration on Highway 43 and Latsch Island Road. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.09 was recorded.
Winona County
Sheriff’s Dept.
Wednesday
11:09 p.m.: A 16-year-old girls was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance identified as Ecstasy. Another 16-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of possession of tobacco. Both arrests occurred during a traffic stop for suspicious behavior on the 23000 block of Garvin Heights Road.
