Winona Police Department
Monday
10:26 a.m. – A woman on the 350 block of West Sixth Street reported that a laptop leased from Winona State University was stolen. She said that it happened in the last week, but she had not reported it earlier because she thought she may have misplaced it.
3:10 p.m. – A man reported a Lenovo laptop stolen at Minnesota State College Southeast. He said that it may have been taken when his bookbag was left unattended for a short time.
8:15 p.m. – Laura Lynn Nissalke, 51, of Winona was cited for trespassing on the 550 block of East Third Street.
Tuesday
2:40 a.m. – A woman reported that a duffel bag containing two birth certificates and a Social Security card were stolen from a vehicle on the 850 block of East Eighth Street. The car window was likely broken with a brick that was found inside the vehicle. The woman had discovered the car broken into after she heard noises outside and the car alarm.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Monday
7:28 a.m. – Corey Wayne Dulek, 38, of Dakota was mailed a citation for livestock running at large. Cows that were on the road were identified as his. Dulek was unable to be reached. The cows were shooed off of the road and photos were taken.
Tuesday
5:25 a.m. – A man reported that the back window of a trailer was broken in the Hidden Valley Trailer Court. There were no signs of what caused it or who did it. Nothing was touched inside the trailer.
7:05 a.m. – A woman reported that the back window of a 2008 Jeep Commander was broken in the Hidden Valley Trailer Court. There were no signs of how it happened. There are currently no suspects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.