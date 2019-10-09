Winona Police Department
Tuesday
8:28 a.m. – Steven Willard Rodriguez, 39, of Houston, Minn. was arrested on suspicion of gross misdemeanor domestic assault with fear, driving after cancellation—inimical to public safety and a B-card violation due to drinking alcohol on the 100 block of Mankato Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
9:11 p.m. – Nicola Renee Garfield, 41, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Walmart.
11:51 p.m. – Madysen Rae Paul, 19, of Waunakee, Wis.; Emma Catherine Wagner, 19, of Grand Rapids, Minn.; Shera Dawn Clawiter, 20, of Apple Valley, Minn.; Tayler Ann Stegath, 20, of Appleton, Wis.; and Chloee Ann Reiser, 19, of Winona were cited with minor consumption at Tavern 129 during a compliance check.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.