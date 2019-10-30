Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
9:49 a.m. — A woman reported that six printers were left in a ditch along Wild Rose Road.
You have free articles remaining.
4:06 p.m. — A Freightliner dump truck, driven by David John Brown, 52, of La Crosse smashed into the back of a Subaru driven by Crystal Maria Socha, 47, of Rochester on I-90 near mile marker 27. According to Brown, the Subaru suddenly slowed down, almost stopping, when entering a construction zone, resulting in the Freightliner hitting the vehicle. The Subaru was extensively damaged. Socha was transported to a hospital after reporting back and neck pain. Brown was not injured.
6:04 p.m. — Alex Timothy Hobbs, 19, of De Soto, Wis., was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance on Highway 61 near mile marker 9, after being stopped for a broken passenger side tail light. The deputy also witnessed the vehicle Hobbs was driving make multiple driving errors, including several lane violations. The deputy smelled a faint odor of marijuana from the vehicle during the stop, according to the complaint, and Hobbs showed signs of impairment including dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes. Hobbs did not initially admit to smoking marijuana before driving, but later said he did so about three hours before, the complaint states. A small amount of marijuana was found in a pipe in the car, along with a small jar containing approximately five grams of marijuana. A blood draw was conducted and the results are pending.
11:49 p.m. — Alexis Rose Schelbe, 18, of La Crosse was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana after she and an 18-year-old woman from Tomah, Wis., were seen sitting in a parked car on Aerie Heights Lane and County Road 1 in La Crescent. A deputy saw flashes of light within the vehicle, along with a smoky haze. When the deputy spoke with the women, the deputy smelled marijuana. The women handed to the officer a bag of a green, leafy substance and smoking bowls. The Tomah woman was not cited.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.