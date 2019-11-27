Winona Police Department
Tuesday
10:56 a.m. – A package was reported stolen from the 900 block of East Fifth Street sometime on Nov. 18.
1:25 p.m. – Sarah Ann Jorgenson, 37, of Owatonna was cited for theft by shoplifting at Menards.
Winona County Sheriff's Office
Wednesday
3:18 a.m. – Ray Charles Glissendorf, 30, of Goodview was arrested on 15th Street in St. Charles on suspicion of domestic assault to a 36 year-old female, who told authorities she was punched, kicked and strangled over what initially started as a verbal altercation, according to the criminal complaint. Glissendorf was charged with two felonies for threats of violence and domestic assault and two misdemeanors for domestic assault. St. Charles police were assisted by Winona police.
