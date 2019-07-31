Winona Police Department
Tuesday
12:35 p.m. – Patrick Henry Williams, 55, of Winona was cited for theft/shoplifting from Target, 860 Mankato Ave. A store employee had reported a man leaving the store with a bicycle that had not been paid for. Officers found Williams, who matched the description given by the caller, behind the MGM liquor store with the bicycle. The bicycle was returned to the store.
2:22 p.m. – A woman reported a backpack missing that was left on a chair at the Aquatic Center, 780 W. 4th St. Inside was an iPhone 6, snacks, towel and water.
5:31 p.m. – A man reported the theft of a glass-bead multi-color purse, valued at $200, from the Aquatic Center. Inside the purse was $20 in cash and a cell phone.
9:32 p.m. – Miracle Angel Flowers, 30, of Winona was charged for third-degree driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or greater within two hours, third-degree drunk driving and driving after revocation. An officer stopped Flowers after he ran her plates and learned the owner of the vehicle had a revoked license. The driver matched the description of the owner, leading to the stop. According to police, Flowers had red, glossy eyes and smelled like alcohol. Flowers admitted to consuming alcohol earlier in the day and agreed to a preliminary breath test, resulting in a recorded blood alcohol concentration of .097.
Wednesday
12:01 a.m. – Tahyra Unique Buckner, 18, of Winona was apprehended after being spotted walking on 4th Street and Main Street. Buckner had a warrant for her arrest. Officers noticed her as she made eye contact with the officers while walking and changed directions. When found, according to police, she smelled of alcohol and was cited for underage consumption. A female, who also received a citation for underage consumption, was with Buckner.
12:48 a.m. – Zachary Russell Taczala, 19, of Mukwonago, Wis., was cited for underage drinking at 4th and Huff streets. Officers stopped Taczala after seeing him walking with a for-sale sign and then throwing it when he saw the squad.
1:25 a.m. – Officers found Gabriella Maria Luella Sjogren, 20, of Winona and another female in a fountain in Windom Park. Sjogren ran off and when apprehended was cited for fleeing and underage drinking. The other female received a verbal warning.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday
11:29 a.m. – Matthew Thomas Danzeisen, 38, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, criminal damage and probation violation. A welfare check related to a concerning text was called in for a residence in the Stockton trailer park on Hwy 14. When officers arrived, a female, who Danzeisen had prior connections to, was at the residence with Danzeisen. According to police, Danzeisen had entered the house unwelcomed and started throwing items and causing damage. The female was noted to have bruises.
3:28 p.m. – A male reported that a television was illegally dumped at the end of a driveway on a shoulder of County Rd. 12.
7:30 p.m. – A male reported that a house located on the 2100 block of Hwy. 248 in Rollingstone was on fire. The owners were not home. A cat was at the property. The fire resulted in substantial damage to the home.
