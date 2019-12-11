{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Tuesday

2:02 p.m. – A vehicle was reported to have been ransacked with a small amount of change taken overnight on the 200 block of East Ninth Street.

2:12 p.m. – Corie Lee Maynard, 45, of Ettrick, Wisconsin, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.

9:39 p.m. – Stephanie Massier Trypuc, 22, of Neenah, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree domestic assault (fear and harm) on the 600 block of East Second Street.

Wednesday

1:09 a.m. – Liban Abdigani Salad, 23, of Winona was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (a marijuana resin vape cartridge) after being pulled over on Seventh and Huff streets.

84 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.

