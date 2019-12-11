Winona Police Department Tuesday
2:02 p.m. – A vehicle was reported to have been ransacked with a small amount of change taken overnight on the 200 block of East Ninth Street.
2:12 p.m. – Corie Lee Maynard, 45, of Ettrick, Wisconsin, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Fleet Farm.
9:39 p.m. – Stephanie Massier Trypuc, 22, of Neenah, Wisconsin, was arrested and charged with fifth-degree domestic assault (fear and harm) on the 600 block of East Second Street.
Wednesday
1:09 a.m. – Liban Abdigani Salad, 23, of Winona was arrested and charged with fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance (a marijuana resin vape cartridge) after being pulled over on Seventh and Huff streets.
84 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Sandra Burke of the Winona Volunteer Services food shelf and Winona Mayor Mark Peterson accept a check for a sum of six thousand dollars that was presented to Winona Volunteer Services during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train event on December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Young Kane Daubs receives a candy cane from Santa Claus as part of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Kelly Prescott, left, and Meghan Patrick, right, perform music during the 2019 Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stop in Winona, Minnesota, on December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Students of the Raider's ARK Afterschool Program of the Arcadia School District pose for a photo with Santa Claus during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak station in Winona, Minnesota, on December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Live music was provided by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
A large crowd gathers to see the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Live music for a huge crowd was provided by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Kids wave goodbye and follow the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train as it leaves the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, and heads toward its next stop in Wabasha, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Live music for a huge crowd was provided by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Folks take final photos and walk along with the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train as it leaves the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, and heads towards Wabasha, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Dana Frasch poses for a photo with Santa Claus at the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Fantastic music was provided by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
Live music for a huge crowd was provided by Meghan Patrick, Tanika Charles, and Kelly Prescott during the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train festivities that took place at the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
CP Holiday Train visits Winona
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train leaves the Amtrak train station in Winona, Minnesota, and heads toward its next stop in Wabasha, Minnesota, on Monday, December 9th, 2019.
Craig Johnson, Winona Daily News
A collection of photos from the Becker Tree Farm "Cut your own Christmas tree" event.
A collection of photos from the Dec. 7 Goodview Holiday Lighted Parade event.
