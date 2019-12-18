{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Tuesday

12:44 p.m. — A female at St. Mary’s University was the victim of a fifth-degree assault.

5:51 p.m. — Brittany Alice Hawley, 32, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing from Walmart after having been served a trespass notice earlier.

6:03 p.m. — An assault is under investigation at Winona Senior High School. According to the police report, a juvenile male hit another juvenile male in the head, threw him on the ground and proceeded to hit him several times. The incident occurred just outside the school near the bus drop-off zone.

9:02 p.m. — Vincent Paul Levers, 30, of Fountain City, Wisconsin, was ticketed with theft by shoplifting from Walmart and subsequently trespassed from the property.

29 alternate side-parking tickets were issued

