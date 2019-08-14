Winona Police Department
Sunday
12:08 a.m. – A male reported that a cell phone, smokes and a lighter were stolen from the 200 block of Zumbro Street.
1:46 a.m. – Brent Allen Thrune, 52, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving after being stopped for a failed signal and going a high rate of speed on side streets. A blood-alcohol level of 0.22 was recorded.
Monday
8:32 p.m. – A woman reported that $185 in cash and miscellaneous clothing were stolen from a residence on the 700 block of East Third Street.
Tuesday
11:47 a.m. – Elizabeth Gail Johnson, 23, of Winona was arrested on the 100 block of West Third Street on suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance.
12:22 p.m. – Brently Steven Johnson, 56, of Winona was cited for trespassing and arrested on a warrant.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
3:57 p.m. – A woman reported a jewelry box possibly stolen from a Dresbach residence. The caller noted that the box had been missing since Aug. 8, but she had attempted to search for it. Inside there was a necklace estimated by the caller to be worth $2,000, along with other jewelry.
Tuesday
5:21 a.m. – A two-vehicle crash was reported on West Main Street in Stockton that resulted in no injuries. Drivers involved in the crash were Karissa Lynn Kammerer, 36, of Winona and Sheldon Monroe Goree, 28, of Lewiston.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.