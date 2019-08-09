Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Wednesday
6:46 a.m. — The sheriff’s department assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Road 23 and Highway 14. There were no injuries. One of the drivers, Wayne Bruce Vonbargen, 61, of St. Charles left the scene of the crash. He was located at a residence and was arrested on suspicion of driving after cancellation as inimical to public safety, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
