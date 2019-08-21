Winona Police Department
Monday
1:29 a.m. -- Jason Paul Garfield, 38, of Winona was cited for tampering with an occupied vehicle near the hospital.
8:33 a.m. -- Jason Paul Garfield, 38, of Winona was cited for trespassing in a house under construction on the 950 block of West Sixth Street.
6:19 p.m. -- Craig Robert Neyers, 45, of Winona was mailed a citation for theft for an earlier incident at Walmart.
Tuesday
12:15 a.m. -- Kaleb Kevin Kautz, 20, of Pine Island, Minn., was cited for minor consumption on Third and Market streets.
2:03 a.m. -- A 17-year-old was cited for the possession of drug paraphernalia on the 450 block of Liberty Street.
5:59 p.m. -- A woman reported the theft of a bicycle on the 550 block of Mankato Avenue.
11:19 p.m. -- Caiden Luke Haake, 20, of Pepin, Wis., was cited for underage consumption on Eighth and Johnson streets.
Wednesday
12:26 a.m. -- Alexandra Margaret Brown, 19, of Annandale, Minn., was cited for underage consumption on Seventh and Washington streets.
12:56 a.m. -- Xavier Everett Riser, 20, of Rollingstone was cited for underage consumption on Third and Lafayette streets.
12:56 a.m. – Levi Edwin Hauser, 21, of Raymond, Minn., was cited for trespassing and disorderly conduct on the 450 block of Lafayette Street after punching out a window, opening a door and going into a residence that Hauser incorrectly believed to be a friend’s.
Winona County Sheriff’s Dept.
Monday
9:10 a.m. -- Alana Marie Sweeney, 33, of Winona was booked and released on suspicion of gross misdemeanor driving under the influence. A traffic stop was conducted on Chestnut and Fifth streets for license plate light being out. During the stop, Sweeney had admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Tuesday
1:03 a.m. -- Bergan David Lundak, 20, of Albert Lea was cited for minor consumption and the possession of a fake driver’s license and Bailee Marie Weis, 19, of Mankato was cited for underage consumption on Market and Fourth streets in Winona.
11:43 p.m. -- Oliver William Nordman, 18, of Onalaska was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on Third and Huff streets in Winona. A traffic stop was conducted for a plate light out, resulting in a warning, when a deputy noticed the smell of marijuana from the vehicle.
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. -- A woman reported that a television was illegally dumped in her yard on the 2200 block of East Burns Valley Road.
