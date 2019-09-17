Winona Police Department
Monday
11:03 p.m. — A man reported that a woman had set up a time, through a website, to meet with someone who was to purchase a Samsung Galaxy S10 phone. When the meeting took place on the 500 block of Mankato Avenue, the buyer took the phone and left without paying.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Sunday
10:10 p.m. — Nicholas John Wolter, 40, of Dover, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order on Nichols Spring Drive. A woman had reported that Wolter had texted her photos, which violated the order to have no contact unless it was related to children. Wolter neither admitted nor denied the claim when asked by deputies.
Monday
9:11 p.m. — Avari Erin Bartsch, 17, of Dakota suffered injuries that were not life-threatening after a single-car accident on Highway 61 and County Road 3. According to state troopers, Bartsch had been driving a 2008 Chevy Cobalt northbound on Highway 61 when she swerved to try to avoid hitting a raccoon. The vehicle entered the median and rolled. Bartsch was wearing a seatbelt. Alcohol was not involved.
