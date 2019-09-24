Winona Police Department
Friday
9:49 a.m. – Michael Perrin Staats, 48, of Winona was cited for inhaling a hazardous substance that was identified as propane at MGM Wine & Spirits, located at 850 Menard St.
5:55 p.m. – Bethany Elaine Gross, 36, of Winona was cited for theft by shoplifting at Target.
10:10 p.m. – Jacob Reid Bothun, 27, of Eyota faces charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and driving after revocation. An officer attempted to stop Bothun in a Volkswagen Jetta after witnessing him not using a traffic signal while turning onto Junction Street. Bothun did not stop and drove away, reaching speeds of 80 to 90 miles per hour on Theurer Boulevard. According to the officer, Bothun drove into the oncoming lane of traffic multiple times. On Highway 61, Bothun reached speeds of 110 to 120 miles per hour. The chase occurred on both Winona County and Wabasha County roads. The Jetta did hit spike strips near Elba, but did not stop until County Road 37 after driving a total of about 25 miles. Bothun got out of the vehicle and began to run, later found under a cement pillar in weeds.
Saturday
12:12 a.m. – Adoki Omot Cham, 21, of Rochester was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on Third and Main streets after a traffic stop.
1:40 a.m. – Riley John Vespa, 21, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct on Sixth and Huff streets after he was witnessed fighting someone.
1:46 a.m. – Braxton Paul Williams, 19, of Watertown, Minn., was taken into custody on suspicion of fleeing on foot and was put on a 72-hour hold. Officers suspected he was drunk.
9:19 p.m. – Matthew Harley Dais, 36, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on Third and Hamilton streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.21 was recorded. Someone had reported seeing him very drunk. When stopped, officers found a vape cigarette containing marijuana residue.
11:23 p.m. – Michael John Ryan, 61, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety and second-degree drunken driving on Fifth and Winona streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.10 was recorded. Ryan had been stopped for an equipment violation.
11:32 p.m. – Samuel Sullivan Coady, 24, of Minneapolis was cited for public urination on the 100 block of Market Street.
Sunday
12:42 a.m. – Peter Mitchell Franceschi, 19, of Waukesha, Wis., was cited for minor consumption on Second and Market streets.
12:58 a.m. – Nathalie A. Freire, 19, of Bloomington, Minn., was cited for minor consumption on the 100 block of West Second Street.
1:59 a.m. – Joshua Adam Mueller, 29, of Minnesota City, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree drunken driving on Second and Johnson streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12 was recorded. A traffic stop was conducted for an equipment violation.
10:03 a.m. – The Winona State University Wellness Center reported the theft of a pop up tent.
5:33 p.m. – Ediesha Charray Gurley, 36, of Winona and Ikea Tatajvoni Vanesha A Thomas, 29, of Winona were cited for theft by shoplifting at Midtown Wine and Spirits.
Monday
12:58 a.m. – William Richard Schwartz, 19, of Apple Valley, Minn., was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle on the 400 block of West Ninth Street after a traffic stop.
9:58 a.m. – A woman reported that prescription medications were stolen from a doorway on the 850 block of East 12th Street. She said that she looked at the package tracker and saw that they were delivered, but when she checked they were no longer there.
10:14 a.m. – A man reported that someone stole a trailer containing two jet skis, one valued at $1,200 and the other at $1,000, from the 550 block of Cotton Wood Drive. A lock had been cut.
Tuesday
1:22 a.m. – Muhammad Rahshawn Bush, 28, of Rochester was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance that was identified as marijuana and obstructing the legal process with force. An officer saw Bush and a woman in a vehicle while the officer was on patrol. According to the officer, Bush was seen rolling a blunt and when the officer stopped at the vehicle, Bush tried to hide the marijuana. When the officer attempted to reach inside, Bush started to roll up the window. More officers came to the scene and Bush attempted to fight against the officers.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Friday
7:12 p.m. – Corey Wayne Dulek, 38, of Dakota was cited for having animals at large. Two cows and two goats had been on the roadway, which were later found in a yard on the 4400 block of Dakota Valley Drive.
Saturday
6:09 p.m. – Corey Wayne Dulek, 38, of Dakota was cited for having animals at large. Four cows were found near the intersection of County Road 101 and Dakota Valley Drive.
