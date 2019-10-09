Winona Police
Monday
12:57 p.m. — A Winona company reported that a computer scam resulted in losing $987 during a payroll transaction.
4:33 p.m. — An iPhone 6S was stolen from a common space on the 1500 block of Homer Road.
6:37 p.m. — A Winona woman reported that a computer scam resulted in her losing $6,000.
6:49 p.m. — A package containing a turkey fryer, valued at $150, was stolen from the 300 block of Mankato Avenue.
Winona County Sheriff
Monday
5:42 p.m. — Canadian Pacific reported a suspicious vehicle near the railroad tracks near Hwy. 61. A woman was in the vehicle with the door open, while a man was digging through rocks nearby. While speaking with officers, the woman originally did not say she had an ID and gave her name misspelled. She later gave officers her Minnesota license. The woman was identified as Ashley Marie Sveen, 30, was cited for giving false information and for trespassing.
