Winona Police Department
Thursday
9:06 a.m. – A woman reported that the left rear window of a vehicle was broken out on the 850 block of East Sixth Street.
11:35 a.m. – Tara Lynn Brown, 36, of Winona was cited for theft on the 600 block of East Fifth Street after being observed by a citizen taking a package valued at $150 from a residence.
12:02 p.m. – Officers served a search warrant on the 400 block of East Seventh Street. Nicholas John Deppe, 22, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance identified as methamphetamine. Devon Carlton Zenk, 29, of Minnesota City was arrested for fifth-degree possession controlled substance identified as marijuana oil. Casey Lynn Brand-Rislove, 33, of Peterson, Minn., was cited for misdemeanor giving false name and date of birth, and was taken into custody on warrants.
4:45 p.m. – A juvenile female was cited for shoplifting at Fleet Farm.
5:27 p.m. – Patrick Henry Williams, 56, no residence, was cited for trespassing at Walmart. He was arrested on suspicion of probation violation for drinking.
5:28 p.m. – Patrick Henry Williams, 56, no residence, was cited for trespassing at Fleet Farm.
6:27 p.m. – A woman reported that a vehicle was rummaged through on the 1400 block of East Burns Valley Road.
8:10 p.m. – A woman reported a vehicle was keyed on the 1850 block of West Mark Street.
8:40 p.m. – Roy Terral Gore, 33, of Minnesota City was mailed a citation for theft from Walmart.
11:50 p.m. – Marvin Wilbert Hodge, 69, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of second-degree drunken driving after hitting parked cars on Third and Liberty streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.19 was recorded.
Friday
12:12 a.m. – A woman reported that a vehicle on the 350 block of East Third Street was apparently damaged by a BB that left a small dent.
10:59 p.m. – Noah Thomas Parish, 18, of Mankato was cited for minor consumption on the 1150 block of West Fifth Street.
11:10 p.m. – Levi Redcloud Smith, 19, of Eau Claire was cited for minor consumption on Seventh and Cummings streets.
11:41 p.m. – A 15-year-old male was cited for minor consumption on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
Saturday
12:22 a.m. – Ryan Joseph Fitzgerald, 23, of Burnsville, Minn., was cited for public urination on the 100 block of Market Street.
1:17 a.m. – Danielle Janice Weis, 20, of Rochester was cited for minor consumption on Third and Center Streets.
1:40 a.m. – Jack Joseph Fuchsteiner, 18, of La Crosse was cited for minor consumption on Fourth and Johnson streets.
11:31 a.m. – Abimael Vazquez Ramos, 39, of Winona was cited for driving after revocation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana on Seventh and High Forest streets.
2:29 p.m. – Sean Tyler Mclaury, 19, of Winona, was cited for minor consumption and fleeing on foot on Center and Seventh streets. Mclaury was seen with an open contained and took off running.
7:49 p.m. – Cody Alan Miller, 19, of Cannon Falls was cited for public consumption on Sixth and Johnson streets.
8:13 p.m. – Zachary Michael Waalen, 23, of New Richmond was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Ninth and Huff streets after being stopped for a suspended object. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.09 was recorded.
9:39 p.m. – Stephane Betu Mekanisi, 22, of Rochester was taken into custody on suspicion of gross misdemeanor obstruction with force and driving after suspension on Sarnia and Huff streets. Mekanisi was resistant to get out of the vehicle and then attempted to start fighting.
10:03 p.m. – Sam David Westerberg, 27, of Minneapolis was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped for a suspended object on Gillmore and Junction streets. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.12 was recorded.
11:38 p.m. – Jose Moses Miquel Rodriguez, 23, of Saint Paul was cited for disorderly conduct on the 50 block of West Third Street. He was walking in the traffic lane and then jumped on the hood of a vehicle as if he was hit. He then started banging on the window of the vehicle.
11:59 p.m. – Alexys Ivan Villanueva, 18, of Plainview, Minn., was cited for minor consumption and damage to property after police found him sleeping in a parking lot on the 200 block of Main Street. Villanueva was taken to a hospital when he began throwing up, and when there, he tore a paper towel dispenser off the wall.
Sunday
12:04 a.m. – Cade Robert Brede, 20, of Austin, Minn., was cited for minor consumption after presenting a fake ID to bar staff on the 100 block of Market Street,
12:52 a.m. – Jess Thomas Sullivan, 18, of Sparta, Wis., was cited for minor consumption on the 500 block of Huff Street.
1:50 a.m. – A woman reported that a rear license plate was stolen from a vehicle on the 450 block of West Seventh Street.
9:08 a.m. – A woman reported that a driver side mirror was broken off a vehicle on the 150 block of East Seventh Street.
10:30 a.m. – A woman reported the rear window of a vehicle broken out on the 400 block of Lafayette Street.
11:18 a.m. – A woman reported that a small Bluetooth speaker was taken out of an unlocked vehicle on the 100 block of West Second Street.
12:23 p.m. – A woman reported that the driver side mirror was broken off a vehicle on the 50 block of East Ninth Street.
12:43 p.m. – A woman reported that a window of a vehicle was broken out on the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
4:17 p.m. – Denise Anne Dionysius, 57, of Winona was cited for disorderly conduct and trespassing after she entered into a man’s apartment on the 1700 block of West Sixth Street and started yelling.
Monday
5:12 a.m. – A woman reported that a window of a vehicle was broken out on the 400 block of East Third Street.
5:41 a.m. – A man reported that a window of a vehicle was broken out on the 200 block of Vine Street.
7:17 a.m. – A woman reported the driver side sliding door window of a van broken out on the 400 block of East Sixth Street.
8:05 a.m. – A woman reported the driver side window of her vehicle broken out on the 450 block of Hamilton Street.
8:21 a.m. – Joshua Douglas Memmer, 29, of Winona, was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, no Minnesota license and no proof of insurance during a traffic stop for a suspended object. During the stop, Victoria Lynn Dulas, 46, of Winona was also arrested on suspicion of fifth degree possession of a controlled substance identified as methamphetamine and oxycodone.
8:28 a.m. – A man reported that the driver side rear window was broken out of a vehicle on the 1400 block of West Fifth Street.
9:02 a.m. – Employees at Midwest Metals reported that a cordless grinder, valued at $300, and a cordless drill, valued at $225, were stolen sometime in the past two weeks.
12:18 p.m. – A man reported that the driver side window of a vehicle was broken out overnight on the 550 block of East Sixth Street.
12:43 p.m. – A man reported that the rear passenger side window of a vehicle parked on the 700 block of West Seventh Street was broken out.
1:18 p.m. – Brent Brian Peterson, 28, of Winona was cited for theft at Walmart and arrested on a warrant.
5 p.m. – Tyler Jay Peterson, 28, of Readstown, Wis., was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to an officer, possession of a hypodermic needle and theft at Fleet Farm. Store employees had stopped Peterson when they witnessed him attempting to steal binoculars. When officers arrived, Peterson originally gave a false name but later revealed his real one. He was searched by officers and two pills of ecstasy, a small amount of methamphetamine and a hypodermic needle were found.
5:36 p.m. – A New Brighton woman reported that a window was broken on a vehicle and a bag was taken on Sarnia and Winona streets.
Winona County Sheriff’s Department
Friday
2:37 p.m. – Officers responded to an overdose at Stockton Trailer Court. While at the residence, Amy Sue Kaiser, 49, of Winona arrived at the residence. She was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. Blood test results are pending. Kaiser was held in jail for a probation violation.
Saturday
1:32 a.m. – Officers were called to the 31000 block of Veterans Drive in La Crescent for a domestic situation. James Paul Thesing, 48, of La Crescent was arrested for fifth-degree domestic assault causing fear.
5:35 p.m. – Scott Allen Brown, 61, of Lewiston was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and speeding after being stopped on Highway 14 and Rolling Hills Road.
11:05 p.m. – A 17-year-old male was cited for minor consumption after being stopped for speeding on County Road 18 and County Road 29. Officers noted the odor of alcohol.
Sunday
12:10 a.m. – Mitchell James McNally, 19, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on County Road 12 and Highway 43 after being stopped for speeding. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.09 was recorded.
2:44 a.m. – Jaden Mathew Kerl, 18, of Lakeville, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving on Braeburn Road and Highway 43 after being stopped for speeding. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.11 was recorded.
