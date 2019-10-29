Winona Police Department
Monday
3:43 p.m. – Mark Edward Tye, 40, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped on Second and St. Charles streets for being a suspect of a recent hit-and-run incident. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.10 was recorded.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
12:12 p.m. – A Blooming Prairie man reported that his camper on County Road 31 was broken into multiple times in the past two months and items were taken.
