Winona Police Department

Monday

3:43 p.m. – Mark Edward Tye, 40, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped on Second and St. Charles streets for being a suspect of a recent hit-and-run incident. A blood-alcohol concentration of 0.10 was recorded.

Winona County Sheriff’s Office

Monday

12:12 p.m. – A Blooming Prairie man reported that his camper on County Road 31 was broken into multiple times in the past two months and items were taken.

