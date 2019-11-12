Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Friday
5:26 p.m. — Steven Reyburn Thurston, 36, of Altura was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault causing fear and theft of a motor vehicle on the 200 block of Sunset Avenue Northwest in Altura. An argument had begun between Thurston and a woman. The woman reported being afraid that Thurston would hit her, but he did not. Thurston had left with a vehicle that he had not received consent to drive, according to deputies. Deputies found marijuana drug paraphernalia with Thurston.
Saturday
1:19 p.m. — Tara Lynn Monahan, 37, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree domestic assault with harm on the 180 block of Hidden Valley Road. A 65-year-old woman reported that Monahan had pulled out the woman’s hair. The woman was able to leave and call for help.
You have free articles remaining.
Winona Police Department
Sunday
12 a.m. — Joseph Edward Pomeroy, 60, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of third-degree test refusal and fourth-degree drunken driving after being stopped on Fifth and Pelzer streets for driving on the wrong side of the median.
Tuesday
1:26 a.m. — Leonard Lashawn Delaney, 44, of Winona was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor violation of an order of protection on the 700 block of East Fifth Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.