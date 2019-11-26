Winona Police Department
Monday
8:08 a.m. – A woman reported the rear passenger window of a car was broken overnight on the 350 block of East Sixth Street.
1:09 p.m. – Caitlin Jo Johnston, 22, of Rochester was cited for theft by shoplifting at MGM Liquor.
4:55 p.m. - A Winona man reported that a lock and latch were broken off of a storage unit on the 650 block of West Third Street within the last two weeks. A snowblower, ice auger and a table saw were reported missing.
