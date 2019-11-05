Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
8:58 p.m. — Jonathan Michael Gilson, 35, of Galesville, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of fourth-degree drunken driving after a deputy came across a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 14 and Rolling Hills Road. Gilson was the only occupant and was not injured. Gilson admitted to having had three drinks before driving.
Winona Police Department
Monday
8:17 a.m. — A woman reported that the driver side window of her vehicle was broken overnight on the 650 block of West Seventh Street.
6:05 p.m. — A juvenile male from Maplewood, Minn., was cited for theft after taking items from Fleet Farm. He was taken into custody for an apprehension and detention order.
7:07 p.m. — Lamont Tyrece Brown, 24, and Nathaniel Lashun Robinson, 19, both of Winona, were cited for theft after leaving ZaZa’s without paying for drinks they had ordered.
