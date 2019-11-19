Winona Police
Department
Monday
8:38 a.m. — Craig Ray Hanville, 46, of Winona was mailed a citation for theft by shoplifting at Target.
2:12 p.m. — Craig Robert Neyers, 46, of Winona was referred for suspicion of third-degree possession of a controlled substance. While he and a woman were being taken into custody on warrants on the 1700 block of West Broadway Street, Neyers reportedly reached into his pocket. Officers found a small container in his pocket containing three dime-size powdery chunks. The chunks tested positive for cocaine.
Winona County
Sheriff’s Office
Saturday
10:13 p.m. — Tara Lynn Monahan, 37, of Minnesota City was referred on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after slapping a detention deputy so hard that the deputy’s glasses fell off, according to the complaint. Monahan had become angry during a well-being check at the Winona County Jail.
Sunday
9:26 p.m. — Travis Lee Schultz, 35, of rural Winona was referred on suspicion of fourth-degree assault after kicking a detention deputy in the leg after being transported to the Winona County Jail after detox in Rochester.
Monday
1 a.m. — Hunter John Gamoke, 25, of Winona was referred on suspicion of misdemeanor criminal damage to property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct after being accused of making threats to fight deputies after being taken into custody on suspicion of drunken driving. When arriving at the Winona County Jail, he was put in solitary confinement in a cell block, where he reportedly began throwing items and destroying all that he had access to. Damages were valued at less than $500.
