Winona Police Department
Monday
6:29 a.m.—Randy James Russell, 46, of Dakota, Minn., was arrested on suspicion of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and obstruction of legal process. Russell, along with two young children, were passengers in a white Cadillac that police had been notified of by a caller for erratic driving. The caller told officers the vehicle had parked at a gas station on Mankato Avenue. When officers arrived, the woman driver admitted to the poor driving and explained to officers that it was due to a migraine. Officers asked Russell if he could drive. According to police, an officer witnessed Russell take an item from his pocket and stuff it under a blanket. Russell was asked by officers to get out of the vehicle, but he refused, leading to officers grabbing his wrists to assist him in exiting the vehicle. Russell denied hiding anything in the vehicle, but officers found a prescription pill bottle with a label removed containing Alprazolam and a straw. Russell claimed it was his mother’s medication.
8:15 a.m. – James Lee Palmer, 67, of Winona was cited for careless driving. Palmer reversed into the intersection of 5th Street and Pelzer at a high rate of speed to avoid waiting in backed-up traffic, hitting a vehicle, according to police.
12:11 p.m. – Debra Jean Thiele, 61, of Winona was cited with public urination in an alley on the 350 block of Laird St.
Winona County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
7:21 a.m. – A female reported that a mailbox, valued at less than $100, was damaged with a bat on the 2100 block of County Rd. 33.
