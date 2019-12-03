{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Monday

8:41 a.m. — Joseph Andrew Holden, 45, of Minnesota City was cited with theft by shoplifting after stealing two catalytic converters from Miller Scrap, according to the criminal complaint.

10:30 a.m. — Mark Edward Tye, 40, was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Tuesday

1:15 a.m. — Marcie Lynn Johnson, 32, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, was referred for second-degree DWI after being stopped near Fleet Farm for driving without her lights and a suspended object.

1:26 a.m. — Luke Wallace Kryszkowski, 18, of Winona was cited for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on 8th and Wilson streets after officers detected the odor of marijuana during a traffic stop.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.