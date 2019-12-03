Winona Police Department
Monday
8:41 a.m. — Joseph Andrew Holden, 45, of Minnesota City was cited with theft by shoplifting after stealing two catalytic converters from Miller Scrap, according to the criminal complaint.
10:30 a.m. — Mark Edward Tye, 40, was cited for driving after revocation, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Tuesday
1:15 a.m. — Marcie Lynn Johnson, 32, of Trempealeau, Wisconsin, was referred for second-degree DWI after being stopped near Fleet Farm for driving without her lights and a suspended object.
1:26 a.m. — Luke Wallace Kryszkowski, 18, of Winona was cited for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance on 8th and Wilson streets after officers detected the odor of marijuana during a traffic stop.
