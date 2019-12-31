{{featured_button_text}}

Winona Police Department

Monday

4:20 p.m. — A package was reported stolen from the 600 block of Dacota Street. According to the police report, the package contained ceramic bowls valued at $64.

4:35 p.m. — Target reported that $89 worth of merchandise was stolen, according to the police report.

Tuesday

12:17 a.m. — Zachary Tyler Murphy, 34, of Winona was arrested and referred for gross misdemeanor DUI and driving after revocation after being pulled over on Randall Street and Clarks Lane for having a headlight out. Murphy’s blood alcohol content was .09, according to the police report.

