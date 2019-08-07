Winona Police Department
Monday
11:54 a.m. — A Winona man reported the theft of both licenses plates off of a vehicle located on the 300 block of Mankato Avenue.
9:36 p.m. — Employees of Target, 860 Mankato Ave., reported the theft of a motorized scooter. Video surveillance recordings will be reviewed.
Tuesday
1:55 a.m. — Two men reported that their residence, an apartment located on the 300 block of East Ninth Street, was broken into. Pry marks were noted on the exterior of the door. There was also an attempt to get into the apartment by removing a window screen. The apartment was entered by breaking a window, allowing for the door to be unlocked. An Xbox and Xbox games were taken. The men said that they had left the residence about 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, and returned shortly before the report was made.
