Winona Police Department
Wednesday
1:57 a.m. — Timothy John Holzer, 46, of Winona was arrested on outstanding warrants and subsequently charged with fleeing on foot and fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance that field-tested positive for cocaine.
10:10 a.m. —Denise Anne Dionysius, 57, of Winona was mailed a citation for violating a harassment restraining order.
1:48 p.m. — An outdoor camera, valued at $100, was reported stolen from the 550 block of East Third Street.
7:20 p.m. — Richard Lee Straight, 71, of Winona was ticketed with trespassing and public urination at Winhaven Court Apartments.
19 alternate side-parking tickets were issued.
